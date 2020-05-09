What changes to the lockdown measures will come into force during the coming week?

From Sunday 10 May we will all be allowed to invite a maximum of 4 people into our homes. However, the four people we invite must always be the same four people.

Furthermore, the four people in our so-called bubble can only welcome the other members of the bubble into their homes. For example, a family of four, could see another family of four and the two families could visit each other’s (but no one else’s home. Alternatively four single people could form a bubble and visit each other’s homes. The group of four visitors don’t necessary have to all live under the same roof, although the experts say that this is preferable.

Even if not all members of your household have been to visit someone, the visit includes that person in the bubble for the whole family. The idea behind this rules is to allow people at least some social contact while at the same time minimalizing contact between different “bubbles”.

A number of strict conditions must be respected at all times.

· Social distancing of 1.5m should be maintained throughout. Shaking hands, cuddling or giving your friend or family member a kiss is prohibited.

· If you have outside space (yard, balcony or garden) it is better to sit outside.

· Anyone that is ill, however slight the illness might be, should stay at home.

· Extra caution needs to be given when visiting elderly or vulnerable people.

In addition to the four people you can visit/have visit you, you can also chose two other friends to go walking or engage in outdoor sporting activity with. These two sport buddies should always be the same two people.