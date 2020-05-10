Belgian wife of Luxembourg’s Hereditary Grand Duke gives birth to a baby boy

The baby boy is 50cm and weighs in at 3.190 kilos. Mother and baby are both reported to be both doing well.

Guillaume is the oldest son of Grand Duke Henri and his wife Maria Teresa. In 2012 the now 38-year-old married his Belgian wife Countess Stéphanie de Lannoy, who was born in Ronse (East Flanders). Countess Stéphanie grew up on her family’s estate at Anvaing in Hainaut Province, but attended Dutch-medium primary and secondary schools in nearby Ronse.

Countess Stéphanie’s pregnancy was announced in September 2019. The baby is Grand Duke Henri’s fifth grandchild and after his father is second in line to the throne.