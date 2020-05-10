Belgium among the leading countries when it comes to testing for the novel coronavirus

Here 40,914 people per 1 million population have been tested. Only Portugal (44,132 tests/1 million population) and Spain (41,332/1 million population) have tested more. In recent days the number of tests carried out daily in Belgium has increased to an average of around 19,900.

Belgium’s neighbours have carried out relatively fewer tests with Germany having carried out 30,400 tests/1 million population, The Netherlands 13,768 tests/1 million population and France 16,800 tests/1 million population.

Even when all countries (and not just those that have been impacted by the pandemic) are look at, Belgium remains in the top 10 when it comes to testing.

In the period between 29 April and 4 May around 19,900 tests/day were carried out. The speed at which the tests can be carried out here is only bettered by relatively small countries in terms of population such as Iceland, Lithuania and Denmark.

Mr De Backer says that as things stand Belgium could increase testing to 45,000 tests/day.