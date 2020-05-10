Number of intensive care patients with COVID-19 falls below 500

· During the past 24 hours 75 people were reported to have died from COVID-19. 36 of these died in hospital and 38 died at care homes. This brings the total number ofpeople that have died of COVID-19 in Belgium to 8,656.

· During the past day a further 485 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in Belgium to 53,081. Of the 485 new infections reported during the past 24 hours 161 were in care homes.

· A further 83 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to hospital. 231 COVID-19 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals to 2,222. This is 159 fewer than yesterday.

· The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment on intensive care wards in Belgium has fallen below 500 for the first time in 6 and a half weeks. There are currently 476 COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards in Belgian hospitals.