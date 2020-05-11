72,000 crime reports filed for breaches of rules designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

The measures came into force almost two months ago on 14 March.

Speaking on the Francophone commercial radio station Bel-RTL, Mr De Crem said “In the whole kingdom there were around 72,000 in two months”.

The crime reports were drafted for offences such as failing to uphold social distancing, making non-essential journeys and entering facilities such as playgrounds or basketball courts that had been closed to the public as part of the measures.

The Interior Minister added that the most serious offences “will definitely" be been passed on to the Judicial Authorities.