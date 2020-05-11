Crisis Centre stresses the importance of the basic reproduction number remaining under 1

The Inter-Federal Spokesman Steven Van Gucht (photo above) told the press conference that “On the eve of the reopening of the shops the R0 value was between 0.7 and 0.8. Amongst other factors this is calculated on the basis of the number of new patients that are being admitted to hospital”.

Professor Van Gucht added that "It is possible due to the relaxation of the measures and above all due the increase in contacts between people that the R0 value with rise a little again”.

It is above all important that the R0 value remains under 1. “As soon as the R0 value exceeds the epidemic starts to gain intensity and the number of people being hospitalised will start to rise again. I thing that the success of the exit strategy will largely depend on the success of the testing strategy and contact tracing”, Professor Van Gucht concluded.