Three Brussels municipalities make mouth masks mandatory in their shopping districts

A local by-law come into force in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe on 11 May making the wearing of mouth masks (or scarves/bandanas that cover the mouth and nose) mandatory in the municipality’s main shopping areas Stokkel and Sint-Aleidis. Speaking on Monday morning the Mayor of Sint-Pieters-Woluwe Benoît Cerexhe (Francophone Christian democrat) told journalists that he believes that it would be difficult to maintain social distancing in the shopping areas now that all the shops have reopened.

"The aim is to assure customers that as regards hygiene it is safe to shop and to ensure that the risk of spreading COVID-19 is limited”, Mr Cerexhe said.