1,000 jobs to be axed at Brussels Airlines

In a press statement released after the works council meeting, Brussels Airlines wrote "The size of the company in its entirety and consequently the number of people that work for it, will become 25% smaller”.

Brussels Airlines says that it needed to act in order to ensure its future viability. The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought aviation to a near stand-still and the impact is likely to be felt for some time yet. The airline expect it to be another three years before demand for flight reaches the level it was prior to the crisis.

Now management at Brussels Airlines has decided to decommission 10 of the airline's 48 aircraft and to scrap the routes that are unprofitable or barely profitable.

1,000 jobs are now risk. Management and unions at the airline will hold talks to try and keep the number of forced redundancies to a minimum.

Brussels Airlines is a subsidiary of the German Airline Lufthansa. Previously the airline had asked the Belgian government for financial help.

The Federal Government will hold talks with union representatives from Brussels Airlines on Tuesday afternoon. The Federal Prime Minister Sofie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) said that the announcement was bad news for those that work for Brussels Airlines and their families “in a content that is already very uncertain”.

The Federal Finance Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) said that he wants "a credible plan for the future” and “expects a clear signal” from Brussels Airlines’ mother company Lufthansa.