Hospital numbers continue to fall, a further 65 deaths from COVID-19
The National Crisis Centre has released the latest figures on the novel coronavirus epidemic in Belgium. The figures report the number of deaths, people in hospital and new infections recorded on Monday 11 May.
A further 43 people have been hospitalised with COVID-19. Nevertheless, the number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals continues to fall. There are now 2,230 such patients in our hospitals.
The number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards has also fallen by 13 on yesterday’s figures. There are now 465 people with COVID-19 being treated on intensive care wards in Belgium.
During the past 24 hours a further 35 patients have been discharged from hospital. Since 15 March 13,732 people in Belgium have been allowed to return home after having received treatment for COVID-19.
A further 65 people were reported to have died from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. Of these 34 died in hospital and 31 in care homes. Of the deaths in care homes all but 6 were confirmed to have been from COVID-19.
This brings the death toll in Belgium to 8,761. 48% of deaths were in hospital, 51% in care homes, 0.3%in the deceased’s own home and 0.4% elsewhere. The figures for deaths in care homes include both confirmed (22%) and probable (78%) deaths from COVID-19.
During the past 24 hours 330 people tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of people that have tested positive or the virus in Belgium so far to 53,779.