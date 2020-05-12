Hospital numbers continue to fall, a further 65 deaths from COVID-19

A further 43 people have been hospitalised with COVID-19. Nevertheless, the number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Belgian hospitals continues to fall. There are now 2,230 such patients in our hospitals.

The number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care wards has also fallen by 13 on yesterday’s figures. There are now 465 people with COVID-19 being treated on intensive care wards in Belgium.

During the past 24 hours a further 35 patients have been discharged from hospital. Since 15 March 13,732 people in Belgium have been allowed to return home after having received treatment for COVID-19.

A further 65 people were reported to have died from COVID-19 during the past 24 hours. Of these 34 died in hospital and 31 in care homes. Of the deaths in care homes all but 6 were confirmed to have been from COVID-19.

This brings the death toll in Belgium to 8,761. 48% of deaths were in hospital, 51% in care homes, 0.3%in the deceased’s own home and 0.4% elsewhere. The figures for deaths in care homes include both confirmed (22%) and probable (78%) deaths from COVID-19.

During the past 24 hours 330 people tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of people that have tested positive or the virus in Belgium so far to 53,779.