TUI cancels all holidays and flights until 18 June
The travel company TUI has announced that it is to cancel all of its package holidays and flights until 18 June. Previously the company had cancelled all its holidays and flights until 7 June due to ongoing public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Now the measure has been extended by a further 11 days until Thursday 11 June.
Customers that have booked flights or holidays before 18 June will be given a voucher that covers the value of the flight or holiday in full. This can be used to book another holiday or flight leaving at a later date.