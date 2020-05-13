Health & Environment
AFP or licensors

"The trend remains hopeful": corona statistics keep improving

The National Crisis Centre has realeased the daily corona statistics: 205 patients have left hospital in the past 24 hours, while only 70 Covid patients had to be admitted to hospital. 

Michaël Torfs
  • The number corona patients in Belgian hospitals sees a further drop to reach 2,014. No fewer than 205 patients could return home, while only 70 new patients were admitted to hospital. 
  • The number of people in intensive care has gone down by almost 10 percent (42 patients) to reach 420. This is also a clear continuation of the downward trend. 
  • 82 new Covid deaths were reported. This brings the total number of corona victims (those who succumbed in hospital and confirmed and suspected cases in nursing homes together) to 8,843. 
  • Despite intensive testing, the number of new cases was only at 202. This also confirms the postive trend. The number of confirmed cases in Belgium has now climbed to 53,981. 

