Westvleteren beer sales resume

Sales only take place at the abbey gate, and are meant for members of the public only. People who never ordered a crate before, will enjoy priority, a statement said. Beer enthusiasts will have to make an online order first. They can order three crates maximum instead of two, but maximum two of the same type of beer.

All payments will have to be made electronically. People will have to make the queue in their car and cannot leave their vehicle, as the beer will be put in their trunk for them. Local consumption is not allowed. Westvleteren sales had been suspended due to the corona crisis.