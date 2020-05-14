Number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals dips below 2,000
The corona statistics for Belgium keep improving: the number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has now fallen below the symbolic threshold of 2,000 for the first time in seven weeks. Still, 81 patients were taken to hospital over the past 24 hours, with 60 new deaths being reported.
- 81 Covid-patients were admitted to hospital, while 173 were discharged, which brings the total number of patients to 1,966.
- 407 corona patients are being treated in intensive care, which is 20 down on the day.
- 307 new cases were reported, the National Crisis Centre said. Most cases were seen outside nursing homes. Belgium now has 54,288 confirmed cases. Since this week, testing capacity has been stepped up drastically, but the new cases prove the virus hasn't gone yet.
- The new corona virus killed another 60 patients yesterday. 30 died in hospital, and 29 in a nursing home. The total number of corona deaths (confirmed and suspected cases together) has reached 8,903 now.