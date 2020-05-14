"World's biggest flower" in bloom at Meise's botanical garden

For the first time in two years, a titam arum is blossoming in the botanical garden in Meise. Since the greenhouses are closed due to the corona restrictions, members of the public can watch this special event online, as the blossoming will only last 72 hours. The titan arum is the world's biggest standing flower; this one reaches 2.12 metres high. The flower spreads a bad smell (some compare it to the smell of rotting meat or fish) to attract insects.