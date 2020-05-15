Antwerp Book Fair cancelled

In addition to many thousands of titles being available on the stands opened by book-sellers and publishers at the fair there are meet and greets and a host of other events that take place during the annual event.

The organisers of the book fair Boek.be says that it is looking into alternatives for the fair. The Antwerp Book Fair is the latest cultural casualty of the COVID-19 crisis. The daily ‘Het Laatste Nieuws’ reports that a meeting is taking place on Friday morning in which staff that work for boek.be will be told of redundancies at book fair organiser.