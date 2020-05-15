Olympic torch lit despite cancellation of National Special Olympics

All sports events in Belgium are currently cancelled, including the National Special Olympics that were due to have been held in Antwerp. The games for athletes with intellectual disabilities were to have taken place next weekend. Despite the cancellation of the event the Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever (Flemish nationalist) and one of the athletes that was due to have taken part Thibeau Bastien lit the Olympic torch on Antwerp’s central market square on Friday morning. With the games proper cancelled, athletes will instead take part in virtuel games, in which they will seek to complete an number of challenges they have been, from their homes.