Patient numbers continue to fall

During the past 24 hours 67 new COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital. This is a much lower figure than the 89 patients that were admitted to hospital on Wednesday. 1,862 COVID-19 patients are currently in Belgian hospitals.

A further 56 deaths from COVID-19 have been reported during the past 24 hours. This is 4 down on the number of deaths reported in the 24 hours prior to Thursday’s press release.

Currently 380 COVID-19 patients are being treated on intensive care wards. This is down 27 on yesterday. This is also the lowest figure since 23 March.

A further 356 new infections have been reported during the past 24 hours. However, during the same period more than 21,000 tests were carried out.