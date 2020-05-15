Senate rejects Francophone green politician’s candidature for the Constitutional Court for a second time

The procedure to invite candidatures for the post will now be initiated for a third time. 58 senators took part in Friday’s votes. 19 of them either abstained or voted in a way that rendered their votes invalid. Ms Khattabi gained the support of 28 senators, while her party colleague Cécile Thibaut get 11 votes.

The Speaker of the Senate Sabine Laruelle then announced that the procedure to call for candidates for the vacant post of judge at the constitutional court would be initiated for a third time.