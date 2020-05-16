345 new corona infections reported; death toll climbs above 9,000
The National Crisis Centre has reported the daily Covid-19 figures. 65 patients were taken to hospital, while another 47 deaths were reported. The latter is down on the day, but it does bring the tally to just over 9,000.
- 65 patients were taken to hospital in the past 24 hours. The figure has stayed below 100 for several days now. At the same time, 159 patients were allowed to leave hospital. The total number of patients in Belgian hospitals has dropped to 1,750 now.
- 364 patients are still in intensive care, 16 less on the day. In all, pressure on hospitals is easing.
- Still, the virus hasn't gone completely. Yesterday saw 345 new infections. Contact tracing teams are doing their best, but are only reaching 50 to 60 percent of the patients' contacts at present, Joris Moonens of the Health Agency admitted yesterday.
- The daily number of Covid deaths sees a steady drop. It has now dipped below 50, with 25 deaths in hospitals and 22 in resting homes. The total number of deaths is now at 9,005.