Club Brugge confirmed as football champions
The Pro League, the association of professional football clubs, has (finally) taken a number of decisions about the present and the coming season. League leaders Club Brugge were confirmed as champions, while Waasland-Beveren were relegated.
The Belgian league came to a standstill after 29 days of play. 11 more round of play were scheduled at that moment: 1 in the 'normal' league, and 10 in a tense play-off round which sees only the top-6 of the season competing for the league title.
Club Brugge were in first place when the corona virus triggered a lockdown mid-March. They were 15 points ahead of KAA Gent, but that bonus would have been halved at the start of the play-offs.
Back-to-back titles for coach Philippe Clement
As the football competition can't be resumed this season - the National Security Council banned all action until at least 31 July - Club Brugge have now been proclaimed the new champions. AA Gent are vice-champions, with Sporting Charleroi (3), Antwerp FC (4) and Standard (5) also in the top-5. These clubs will play in Europe next season. Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement now boasts back-to-back league titles after his previous success with KRC Genk (picture below).
It is hoped that the Cup Final between Club Brugge and Antwerp can still go ahead. Waasland-Beveren are relegated. Beerschot or Oud-Heverlee will gain promotion, if they manage to stage the return leg of the promotion game (Beerschot won the first leg 1-0). If not, Westerlo will take their place an play in the top flight next season, as Westerlo collected the most points in the second division in the past season.