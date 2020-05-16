Club Brugge confirmed as football champions

The Belgian league came to a standstill after 29 days of play. 11 more round of play were scheduled at that moment: 1 in the 'normal' league, and 10 in a tense play-off round which sees only the top-6 of the season competing for the league title.

Club Brugge were in first place when the corona virus triggered a lockdown mid-March. They were 15 points ahead of KAA Gent, but that bonus would have been halved at the start of the play-offs.