"Excess mortality in Belgium highest since World War II": the Covid-19 statistics for Belgium analysed

So far, Belgium has reported 8,959 corona deaths (compared to a population of 11 million). However, many were not officially confirmed as corona deaths, especially in nursing homes. Some claimed Belgium may have overestimated its figures - thus spoiling its image abroad - but statisticians now say the figues are correct, if they take into account normal mortality figures. However, they are still comparable to other countries.



Professor Patrick Deboosere of the VUB told the VRT that "corona mortality figures for Belgium have been pretty accurate." Belgium is not doing too well on an international scale, but Deboosere warns. While the death toll is high in Belgium, other countries may have been underestimating the death toll in their daily reports. "Many countries will probably have to adjust their figures in the future."