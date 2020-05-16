"Please reopen swimming pools as soon as possible"

Swimming was not even mentioned during the press conference after the latest National Security Council, last Wednesday. This frustrated the different federations a lot: "Swimmers, clubs, and we were looking forward to that moment. However, the word 'swimming' wasn't even mentioned during the press conference. This is the second biggest olympic sport, which brought Belgium several medals. And nothing about waterpolo, artitic swimming or diving either: we were hugely disappointed", the swimming federations underline.

The federations worked out a proposal to reopen the pools in a safe way: one person in one lane, and no showers or changing rooms, among other things. In a first phase, only top athletes would be allowed, in a second phase swimming schools and children learning to swim. "We are ready, we just need your green light", they say in a statement to the ministers.