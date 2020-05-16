Socialist family has restarted formation talks for a new government

The Wilmès government is only a temporary solution: the minority government led by Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) received the backing of a majority of the parties to steer Belgium through the corona crisis. This backing won't last forever: it will only continue until June. A new federal government will have to be formed at a later stage.

Connor Rousseau and Paul Magnette have now taken the initiative: together their socialist parties make up the biggest political family, just ahead of the Flemish and Francophone liberals and the Flemish nationalists (N-VA) of Bart De Wever.

Rousseau and Magnette have met four party leaders already and will meet another four next week. The talks are in a preliminary stage to see where everybody stands and what is possible. They could serve as a basis for a future official 'formateur', the person who will take up the actual task of forming a new coalition government.

Earlier today, Paul Magnette proposed a big economic recovery plan worth 10 percent of the Belgian GDP. "We are behind our neighbouring countries and we should take action to limit the damage", Magnette underlined.