60 patients taken to hospital, 291 new Covid-19 infections, but positive trends confirmed
The National Crisis Centre has released the latest corona figures. The downward trend in the number of deaths continues. And while 60 patients had to be hospitalised, 170 others were discharged from hospital.
- 60 corona patients had to be taken to hospital, but 170 others were allowed to return home again. The total number of patients in Belgian hospitals has dropped to 1,622.
- 371 patients are receiving intensive care. The number is 7 up on the day.
- 291 new infections were reported, which is 54 down on the day. The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infections has climbed to 55,280.
- 47 patients succumbed, 22 in hospitals and 24 in nursing homes. This means that the downward trend is being confirmed. The total number of Covid deaths has climbed to 9,052.
- Note that reporting from the different hospitals and care homes may not be as efficient during the weekend as compared to weekdays.