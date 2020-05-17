Rainbow flag display on Brussels' old market square to mark Day Against Homophobia

30 years ago to the day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) scrapped homosexuality from the list of mental illnesses. This is why today has been marked as the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia. However, problems persist: there are still reports of gay bashing, while today it was revealed that 1 in 6 referees in Belgian football has been confronted with homophobia over the past two seasons.