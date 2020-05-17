This week will bring early summer

First the bad news: the drought is bound to continue. Nature desperately needs some water, but there are no signs of any change yet. The good news is that we will get a feeling of early summer this week, as temperatures will continue to climb to reach 27 Celsius or more on the public holiday (Ascension Day) next Thursday. All the time, the sun will prevail, with only a little cloud now and then.

On Friday, temperatures will drop and the wind will be stronger, but the good weather should continue over the weekend, weather forecasters say. It is unclear when we will have some substantial days of rain.