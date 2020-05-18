Brussels Airlines job cuts: “Dreams of young people have been shattered”

For the unions saving jobs is the main priority.

Anita Van Hoof of the socialist union: “I believe first and foremost we must try to save as many jobs as possible using retirement and early retirement, reductions in working hours, but also we must try to improve working conditions.”

Paul Buekenhout of the Christian union: “I’m no WhatsApp user, but we got so many messages over the weekend. People have so many questions. People are worried. Some people are angry. They are looking to the future. The dreams of young people have been shattered”.