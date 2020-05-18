COVID-19 latest: corona figures reach new lows
Belgium’s national crisis centre reports that 279 people tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday. The figure is down from 291 on Saturday.
Though the weekend may have played a part in the positive figures, the trends are positive across the board.
28 deaths were recorded, down from 47 the previous day. 43 patients were hospitalised with COVID-19 compared to 60 on Saturday.
342 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in a Belgian hospital. That’s down 29 on the day. 190 patients are in critical care.