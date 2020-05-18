Health care workers announce strike in hospitals in Brussels and Wallonia

The trade unions will be taking a decision on the nature of the strike in coming days. Health care workers are unhappy with two new royal decrees. One decree allows unqualified care workers to perform tasks usually carried out by nurses. The second enables provincial governors to requisition health care workers. The socialist union says that the decrees are a poor response to real problems caused by years of cuts and the dismantling of social security.

On Saturday health care workers cold shouldered PM Wilmès by turning their backs on her as she drove into the St Peter’s Hospital in Brussels for a visit.