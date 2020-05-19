Belgian museums reopen

You need to book your ticket in advance, either online or by phone. This is to ensure the museum doesn’t get too crowded. Bookings are also required if you have a museum pass, a freebie or a discount. Usually your booking will be for a particular hour.

Some tickets still need to be paid at the venue itself. Try to print out your ticket beforehand and pay by card.

Group visits and guided tours are not yet possible. You can visit with all the members of your household plus the four designated friends or relatives in your contact bubble.

Visitors are required to follow a designated route, keep a distance of 1.5 metres from other visitors and staff. A mask may be required or highly recommended.

Exhibition guides are not always available, so it’s best to read up first on the website. Some museums offer QR codes that can enable you to unlock information on your smartphone. If an audio guide is available you may need to use your own ear buds!

Several exhibitions that were planned to close have been extended. These include the Keith Haring exhibition at the Bozar in Brussels and the exhibition devoted to the Belgian photographer Stephan Vanfleteren at the photography museum Fomu in Antwerp.

The landmark Van Eyck exhibition in Ghent could not be salvaged, but the Groeninge Museum in Bruges is still showcasing this Flemish Primitive master. The Kris Martin exhibition is still running at S.M.A.K. in Ghent, while in Leuven at exhibition devoted to sculptors Rodin, Meunier and Minne has just opened at M Museum. In Hasselt the newly renovated Z33 art centre opens on Thursday.

Museum spaces are regularly disinfected. Hand sanitizer should be available. Loos could be a problem. Cloak rooms and lockers will not always be available, so avoid taking along a large rucksack. Museum cafés and restaurants are shut, but the shop should be open. Enjoy your visit!