COVID-19 latest: 29 deaths on Monday

279 new infections were diagnosed on Monday – down 47 on the day. In all 55,791 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

50 new patents were hospitalised on Monday – up 7 on the day. 1,630 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a Belgian hospital. The figure is up 16 on the day.

345 corona patients are in critical care wards – up 3 on Sunday’s figure. So far 14,687 patients have been discharged since 15 March – up 30 on the day.

In all 9,108 people have died of coronavirus in Belgium: 48% of deaths happened in hospital, 51% in care homes. 0.2% occurred at home with 0.4% of deaths at other locations. All hospital deaths were confirmed by a corona test. 76% of care home deaths are suspected cases.