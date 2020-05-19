Health & Environment

COVID-19 latest: 29 deaths on Monday

Belgium’s crisis centre has released corona figures relating to Monday.  29 new deaths were reported – up one on Sunday’s tally.  21 deaths occurred in hospital and 8 in care homes. 

Colin Clapson

279 new infections were diagnosed on Monday – down 47 on the day.  In all 55,791 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

50 new patents were hospitalised on Monday – up 7 on the day.  1,630 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in a Belgian hospital.  The figure is up 16 on the day.

345 corona patients are in critical care wards – up 3 on Sunday’s figure.  So far 14,687 patients have been discharged since 15 March – up 30 on the day.

In all 9,108 people have died of coronavirus in Belgium: 48% of deaths happened in hospital, 51% in care homes.  0.2% occurred at home with 0.4% of deaths at other locations.  All hospital deaths were confirmed by a corona test.  76% of care home deaths are suspected cases.

