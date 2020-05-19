King Filip enjoys Old Masters’ Collection wearing mouth covering

Now Belgium’s museums are back open Belgium’s royal couple couldn’t wait! King Filip and Queen Mathilde renewed their acquaintance with the permanent collection of the Old Masters Museum, part of the Royal Museums of Fine Arts in Brussels. Filip, King of Belgians, and Queen Mathilde were eager to show their support for Belgium’s cultural sector that has been hit hard by the corona emergency. On the way out they chatted with visitors in the queue nicely observing social distancing.