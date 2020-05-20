After Wales, it will be the Royal Military Academy for Crown Princess Elisabeth

Crown Princess Elisabeth will have stayed in Wales for almost two years. She studied at the United World College 'Atlantic' to finish her secondary education, as a preparation for university. She spent the past two months at home in Laken though, because of the corona crisis.

The graduation ceremony had originally been planned for next Saturday, in Wales, but now she will only get her degree somewhere in July, without a ceremony. Her exams were also scrapped: she will get her degree on the basis of her performances in the past two years.

That the KMS will be the next step she is taking, does not come as a surprise: it's a tradition in the royal family, and her father Filip has good memories from his time at the school. "A new world opened", he said about that episode in his life.

The KMS has a reputation for its "iron discipline"; the school has high demands in the field of physical trainings and academic levels. Elisabeth knows what she in for, it is said, and she reportedly made the decision herself.

She will only do the first year, and set a first for a princess. The school started to allow girls in 1978, at present about 21 percent of the students is female. The KMS is "honoured" to welcome her.