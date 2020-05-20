Despite resistance from the West-Flemish governor: second-home owners can come to the coast

Only second-home owners will enjoy the pleasure of going to the beach for the moment. Day-trippers will have to wait. In a first phase, owners of a house of a flat or people renting a property for a period longer than one year, can come. In a second phase (when is not certain yet) those renting a place for a short period, or those that have a booked a place for the night will be welcome. Day-trippers will be the last ones to be welcome.

There are about 97,500 second homes at the Belgian coast. Meanwhile, cafés and restaurants will remain closed, but it is expected that many will seize the opportunity to come to the sea, especially with the excellent weather that is coming up.

The decision is being criticized by some: "Why does the government make this a priority, while there are so many other groups waiting for relaxations?", they argue.

The restricton was officially lifted a couple of hours later, when the change was published in the online version of the offical gazette "Het Staatsblad".