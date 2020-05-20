Brussels Airlines pilots willing to give up 45 percent of their wage to save jobs

The open letter, addressed to the management, the government and members of the public, has the support of the three main trades unions.

Brussels Airlines is in dire straits due to the corona crisis. While there is no cash coming in, costs are continuing. It is said that the cash will be finished by the end of the month. Talks are going on with the German mother company Lufthansa and the Belgian government, as 1,000 jobs are threatened. Pilots don't want to wait for the outcome of the talks and are sounding the alarm: "Without the financial help from Lufthansa and the Belgian state, we have no chance to survive."