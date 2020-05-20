Martinez stays with Red Devils: "It wasn't the moment to break the relationship"
The Spanish football coach Roberto Martinez has extended his contract with the Belgian national football team to 2022. Talks with the Belgian Football Association (FA) have taken longer than expected, but Martinez was proud to announce at an online press conference that he is here to stay. One of the players that was very happy, was Eden Hazard (see video).
The next 2.5 years will be very important ones, with the European Championships next year and the World Championships in 2022. Martinez will also remain technical director, taking up a traditional role as "Manager". "We know how much the fans love the Red Devils. I felt it wasn't the time to break that relationship."