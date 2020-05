Animal park Planckendael (near Mechelen) had a sad announcement to make yesterday: Dumbo the elephant has passed away. At 48 years of age, Dumbo was the eldest of the herd, to which youngster Kai-Mook belongs. The female had lost weight over the past weeks and was found dead yesterday. Dumbo had arrived in Planckendael in 1974, when she came from the Antwerp Zoo.