Covid-19 latest: slight increase in the number of new infections, but sharp drop in intensive care patients
Your daily update on Belgium's corona statistics: 71 new patients were taken to hospital yesterday, but 141 were discharged. The number of new infections is up on the day though.
- The number of Covid patients in Belgian hospitals keeps diminishing: while 71 were taken to hospital, 141 could return home. This reduces the total number to 1,448.
- The number of patients in intensive care dropped by about 10 percent to dip below 300 (36 patients less, bringing the total to 277).
- 37 new deaths were reported (21 in hospitals, 16 in care homes). The number is 5 down on the day. The total number (confirmed and suspected cases) has reached 9,186 now.
- The novel corona virus hasn't gone yet: there were 252 new infections, compared to 192 yesterday.