Flanders halts process to trace very polluting diesel cars, allowing "an absurd situation" to continue

Last year, the previous Mobility Minister Ben Weyts (N-VA) had announced a serious update for "soot tests" at car inspection centres (Belgians have to present their cars at technical check centres each year after their car has reached 4 years of age). The present tests are no longer up to modern standards and fail to catch big polluters.

The new tools were ready, inspection centres were almost ready. However, his successor Lydia Peeters (liberal) decided to leave things as they are. She can do this, because the EU hasn't imposed stricter norms yet. The EU is working on it, but it could take several years before the rules are being adapted. Peeters argues that "she doesn't want to impose too many rules" and that "air pollution doesn't stop at the border." However, member states are free to do better than the European norms if they want.