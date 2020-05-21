Risk of water shortage in 11 municipalities in Flemish Brabant
Local water suppliers "The Watergroep" is asking local residents in 11 municipalities in Flemish Brabant to keep water consumption to a minimum during this weekend. There is a risk of a water shortage due to maintenance works.
If you live in
- Kortenberg
- Kampenhout
- Steenokkerzeel
- Vilvoorde
- Meise
- Zemst
- Grimbergen
- Kapelle-op-den-Bos
- Londerzeel
- Merchtem
- Opwijk
you should know that local power suppliers have asked to watch your consumption and keep it as low as possible during the long Ascension weekend, in the next four days. The listed towns and municipalities get their tap water from a reservoir in Meerbeek (Kortenberg), but this will have less water coming in because of renovation works in a production unit in Huldenberg.
The Watergroep expect supplies to return to normal after the weekend. However, in order to avoid shortages, local people are asked kindly (but firmly) to reduce water consumption. It is, as a matter of fact, always wise to avoid wasting tap water, experts underline.