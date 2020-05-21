Risk of water shortage in 11 municipalities in Flemish Brabant

If you live in

Kortenberg

Kampenhout

Steenokkerzeel

Vilvoorde

Meise

Zemst

Grimbergen

Kapelle-op-den-Bos

Londerzeel

Merchtem

Opwijk

you should know that local power suppliers have asked to watch your consumption and keep it as low as possible during the long Ascension weekend, in the next four days. The listed towns and municipalities get their tap water from a reservoir in Meerbeek (Kortenberg), but this will have less water coming in because of renovation works in a production unit in Huldenberg.

The Watergroep expect supplies to return to normal after the weekend. However, in order to avoid shortages, local people are asked kindly (but firmly) to reduce water consumption. It is, as a matter of fact, always wise to avoid wasting tap water, experts underline.