Shocking video shows violence against police officers in Anderlecht: "We need a zero-tolerance approach"

On social media, the police union laments the attitude of some (Brussels) ministers. "Some of them have minimised violence by youngsters, or asked for 'understanding' because some don't have a garden", says Vincent Houssin of the VSOA. "Imagine that each citizen that doesn't have a garden would commit violence."

Houssin demands that the local government(s) send a clear signal by taking this case very seriously. "We are sick of the passive attitude of the administrative authorities, and so are local inhabtitants. We see that Ghent has a harder approach with zero-tolerance." Mr Houssin hopes a clear signal of zero tolerance will be sent, because a shock therapy is needed.

The Flemish minister for Brussels Benjamin Dalle reacted by saying "Violence against the police is a no-go. The assailants should receive a harsh punishment."