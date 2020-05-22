Clothing line from Deinze "overwhelmed" by the effect of Crown Princess Elisabeth

On Wednesday, Elisabeth made the headlines in newspapers nationwide, when she announced she would join the Brussels Royal Military Academy. She was wearing an outfit from Liebaert (see below) and this did not pass unnoticed: the number of online orders simply doubled.

"When I woke up on Wednesday morning, I already had messages in phone from friends, showing the first page of a number of newspapers. I didn't realise the impact at first, but at the end of the day I realised it's a big thing: our webshop exploded, it was very overwhelming," 28-year-old designer Camille Liebaert told the VRT's local radio station Radio 2 Oost-Vlaanderen. She added she can hardly follow the increased demand. "I was surprised by the number of orders."

The company donated the leggings to the princess last year, for the occasion of het 18th birthday.