Kindergartens can reopen as from 2 June; all pupils can return to primary school, the education sector advises

The advice issued is to have all toddlers return to the kindergartens, and to let all pupils in primary school come back as from Tuesday 2 June, in order to have them back at school for at least a number of weeks before the end of the school term.

For elementary schools, this would not be full-time though, due to corona social-distancing and basic hygiene measures (which would apply to a lesser extent in kindergartens). There are talks of "at least half-time with a maximum of four days a week." All this can only happen "on the condition that safety measures can be respected", the advice continues. Each school will have to see what is possible.

As for secondary education, almost all pupils could return as from 2 June as well, but with more restrictions and a smaller time frame each week. Each school will have to determine what is feasible. Pupils in the final year had already been allowed to return to their desks, as had pupils in the seventh year of vocational training.