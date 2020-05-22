When can we travel abroad again?

Philippe Goffin told our Francophone colleagues of the RTBF that Belgians should be able to travel abroad again around mid-June, but probably only to certain countries in Europe in a first phase.

Around mid-March, many European internal borders were closed, including the Belgian one, due to Covid-19. However, certain countries have announced they would reopen their borders soon, like Italy, which will be happy to receive all Schengen area tourists as from 3 June. Other countries will only open their borders to certain other neighbouring countries in a first phase. However, at present, the Belgian borders remain closed.

"We will first see whether there will be a new wave of corona infections in Belgium, but I hope we Belgians can go abroad again by mid-June. Of course, we will also have to see what other countries are doing. But we see that they have started to relax restriction measures too. I think we will have a clearer picture early June."