COVID-19 latest: “The figures look good”

In all 1,388 patients are in hospital with COVID-19. 259 people are in critical care – a decrease of 9 on the day.

34 people were hospitalised with COVID-19 on Friday, while 32 patients were discharged.

So far 9,237 people have died of COVID-19 in Belgium. The figure includes confirmed and suspected cases in all settings. 48% of people died in hospital, 51% in care homes, 0.2% at home and 0.4% elsewhere.

There were 299 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday taking the total to 56,810.

Virologist Marc Van Ranst says: “The figures look good. 34 hospitalisations is the lowest figure in quite a while. We have not yet seen any deterioration through the relaxation.