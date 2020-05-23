Go ahead for youth summer camps and supervised playgrounds

Summer camps can start as early as 1 July, but will have to meet strict regulations. Participants will have to be divided into bubbles of no more than fifty individuals. There will be no contact between the various bubbles. Social distancing will not be required within a bubble, but youth minister Dalle has asked for common sense to prevail. Certain games that involve close physical contact should be avoided.

Supervised playgrounds may open as early as next Wednesday. Here too new restrictions will be in place.