Health emergency eclipses worries about public finances and the climate

At a time when Belgium was largely under lockdown 37% of respondents indicated that concerns about health care were their main worry. Practically a year after the general election and with a government with a limited tenure in power nearly a full quarter made it clear that they didn’t feel properly represented by our politicians. With the Flemish Nationalists in opposition and the far-right ignored many Flemings feel side-lined politically even in this health emergency.

Community differences remain the key issue for 11% of respondents. Flemings and Francophones favour different solutions to the political crisis, while the health emergency highlighted confusion about who is responsible for what.

For 10% of Flemings migration remains the main problem, while only 6% and 3% identify the economy and Belgium’s parlous public finances.

Only 1% of Flemings see climate and the environment as the big issue, while for a mere 0.3% their main worry is retirement pensions.