Hundreds fined for no mask on public transport
Over 300 passengers have been fined for failing to wear a mouth and nose covering on public transport. The covering became mandatory on 4 May.
Police have so far fined 338 passengers for failing to wear a covering on bus, tram, train or metro. Securail, the rail service’s security division, has also issued over 100 administrative fines.
Mouth and nose coverings are compulsory from the minute you arrive at a stop or enter a station. Transport companies stress that the vast majority of the travelling public is wearing a covering.