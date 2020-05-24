Corona crisis keeps ten-yearly pageant's Ros Beiaard in its stable

The procession that features on the UNESCO’s list of masterpieces of oral and intangible heritage of humanity and is only held every ten years will now skip a year. The folkloristic bay horse of legend will take to the streets next year instead in an event that usually attracts a hundred thousand visitors. In keeping with the legend four brothers, kitted out in full armoury, will sit astride the horse once again.

The good folk of Dendermonde (East Flanders) couldn’t let the day go by unnoticed. At 2:30 PM many citizens came out onto the street to sing the Ros Beiaard song, while respecting social distancing. Some inhabitants then made for the market square suitably atired.

A photo exhibition with highlights of the 2010 pageant is being displayed along the route, while citizens of Dendermonde are flying the Ros Beiaard flag from every vantage point.