COVID-19 latest: new infections still “relatively high”

43 new deaths takes Belgium’s total of confirmed and suspected coronavirus deaths to 9,280.

282 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Saturday. Lead virologist Prof Marc Van Ranst says that this figure is still relatively high.

The national crisis centre reports 48 new hospitalisations as a result of coronavirus. The figure is up on Friday’s 34. 117 patients were discharged.

In all there are now 1,324 corona patients in hospital: 256 are in critical care.

Prof Van Ranst is cautiously optimistic: “For the time being we haven’t seen any negative impact from the relaxation of corona measures. What will Monday’s figures say? This is the weekend and these are also special weeks with long holiday weekends and this may muddle up the figures. You shouldn’t look at the figures in the same way as you do during ordinary weeks.”